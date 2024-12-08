Uncategorized

CTWS Tribal Council Summaries – Dec. 2024

CTWS Tribal Council was in session last week.

On Monday, December 2, 2024,  there were Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Trust Funds Administration Updates.  BIA Realty presented a homesite lease request that was approved.  Fire & Safety in requesting for Lot #6 will submit a new resolution.  Tribal Council discussed concerns regarding recent dog bite incidents and the existing dog ordinance.  There was a Federal Legislative Update, a Tribal Attorney update.  Unanimous approval for implementation of Resilience on the Columbia Basin Agreement with the BPA.  And a travel delegation was approved for the upcoming Coalition of Large Tribes meeting.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Tribal Council heard a presentation from Derek Hofbauer, of COIC, on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund.  A resolution was approved establishing the CTWS Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee.  There was a presentation on the Cascade Renewable Transmission Project.  An update was given on compliance issues for Early Childhood Education.  Tribal Council Priorities were addressed for the Tribal Government Branches of: Health & Human Services, Education, Public Utilities, along with TERO.

