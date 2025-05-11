Warm Springs Thursday Market 2025

KWSO and the Warm Springs Community Action Team along with many partners and community members are gearing up for a new season of the Thursday Market in Warm Springs. The Markets run through the summer into early fall – from 10:30am – 2pm each Thursday.

The Market is held weekly at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion.

The Thursday Market provides an opportunity for local people as well as those passing through to take a break from their routine and visit vendors who are set up. The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance will return with their weekly distribution of Fresh Harvest Kits. Warm Springs OSU Extension will be on hand with demonstrations, samples & recipes. Local programs offer information and takeaways.

This is also an opportunity for small businesses, crafts people and value added food sellers plus fundraising to gather together and serve the community.

KWSO will be there every week rotating through: Historical Walking Tours of the Warm Springs Campus Area, Conducting Focus Groups for our Information Ecosystem Assessment; and Offering some Make & Take opportunities.

For any local or regional organizations that might want to table at any or all Thursday Markets in Warm Springs this summer or for local vendors, programs or departments, and anyone fundraising, contact Sue Matters at KWSO [email protected].

The Warm Springs Community Action team provides tables and chairs so those are available, first come first served.

We look forward to seeing you at the Thursday markets this summer!

Thursday market dates for 2025