CTWS Referendum Seeks Approval to Establish On-Reservation Cannabis Retail Store and Legal Adult Use

Warm Springs Tribal Council Calls for Community Vote on June 16, 2025

WARM SPRINGS, OREGON — The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has issued a formal Resolution calling for a community-wide vote to decide whether the Tribe should establish and operate a Tribally-owned cannabis retail store on the Reservation and/or Trust lands. The vote will also determine if small-scale possession and use by adults (21 and over) will be legalized for personal use on-reservation.

The referendum vote will be held on Monday, June 16, 2025.

All eligible Tribal voters—defined as enrolled members who are at least 21 years old or legally married and not imprisoned—are strongly encouraged to vote.

WHAT A “YES” VOTE SUPPORTS:

✅ Authorizes the Tribal Council to license, regulate, and operate a Warm Springs Cannabis Retail Store located on-reservation or on-trust land

✅ Legalizes small-scale personal possession and use of marijuana by adults 21+ on-reservation

✅ Prioritizes Tribal economic sovereignty by keeping revenue and employment opportunities on-reservation

✅ Reduces the need to travel to off-reservation dispensaries—keeping Tribal dollars within the community

✅ Creates 6–8 new local jobs

✅ Estimated profit to the Tribe exceeds $55,000 annually, with over $240,000 in annual cannabis sales tax revenue potential based on performance modeling of similar-sized Oregon stores

CANNABIS INDUSTRY SNAPSHOT:

📈 2023 Oregon Cannabis Retail Sales: Over $954 million statewide, with Jefferson County contributing nearly $6 million

📊 Average Annual Sales per Retail Store in Oregon: Over $1.16 million

🏪 Warm Springs Cannabis Store Projection:

Gross Sales: $1.2M

Net Income: $55,703

Sales Tax Revenue to Tribe: $240,904

Jobs Created: 8

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR OUR FUTURE:

This resolution represents a strategic shift in supporting Tribal-owned enterprises on Tribal land—driven by a vision of economic self-determination, job creation, and culturally responsible commerce.

“Voting YES gives us a chance to build economic opportunity under our own laws and on our own land,” said Tribal Council members. “Let’s take the step together to support our people and our economy.”

HOW TO VOTE:

🗳️ In-person voting will occur at designated polling places on the Reservation

📬 Off-Reservation Tribal Members will be sent mail-in ballots

📅 Election Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

📢 Full details will be shared soon by the Tribal Election Board

REFERENDUM LANGUAGE (Resolution No. 13,220):

“Shall the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation (“Tribe”) authorize the Tribal Council to: allow, license, regulate and operate a Tribally-owned retail sales facility to be located on-reservation and/or on-trust land for sales of marijuana and related products for the legal possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 years of age or older on reservation?”

✅ YES _______ ❌ NO _______