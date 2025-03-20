Uncategorized

CTWS Tribal Council Elections – Wed., Mar. 26, 2025

Posted on
Elections for 8 seats on the 30th Tribal Council will take place March 26, 2025 from 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

  • Agency District voters will elect 3 representatives
  • Simnasho District voters will elect 3 representatives
  • Seekseequa District voters will elect 2 representatives

Candidates are:

AGENCY

  • Alvis Smith III
  • Davis Sohappy Sr
  • Ladonna Picard Squiemphen
  • Theo Perez
  • Ryan Smith Sr
  • Jonathan W Smith
  • Caroline Cruz
  • Marcia Soliz
  • James Halliday
  • Speakthunder Berry
  • Cyrille Mitchell
  • Dennis White III
  • James Manion

SIMNASHO

  • Carlos Calica
  • Levi Van Pelt
  • Raymond Tsumpti Sr
  • Taw Foltz
  • Raymond Moody
  • Lincoln Suppah
  • Oueida Colwash Jimenez

SEEKSEEQUA

