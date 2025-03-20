CTWS Tribal Council Elections – Wed., Mar. 26, 2025

Elections for 8 seats on the 30th Tribal Council will take place March 26, 2025 from 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Agency District voters will elect 3 representatives

Simnasho District voters will elect 3 representatives

Seekseequa District voters will elect 2 representatives

Candidates are:

AGENCY

Alvis Smith III

Davis Sohappy Sr

Ladonna Picard Squiemphen

Theo Perez

Ryan Smith Sr

Jonathan W Smith

Caroline Cruz

Marcia Soliz

James Halliday

Speakthunder Berry

Cyrille Mitchell

Dennis White III

James Manion

SIMNASHO

Carlos Calica

Levi Van Pelt

Raymond Tsumpti Sr

Taw Foltz

Raymond Moody

Lincoln Suppah

Oueida Colwash Jimenez

SEEKSEEQUA