CTWS Tribal Council Elections – Wed., Mar. 26, 2025

Elections for 8 seats on the 30th Tribal Council will take place March 26, 2025 from 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.
- Agency District voters will elect 3 representatives
- Simnasho District voters will elect 3 representatives
- Seekseequa District voters will elect 2 representatives
Candidates are:
AGENCY
- Alvis Smith III
- Davis Sohappy Sr
- Ladonna Picard Squiemphen
- Theo Perez
- Ryan Smith Sr
- Jonathan W Smith
- Caroline Cruz
- Marcia Soliz
- James Halliday
- Speakthunder Berry
- Cyrille Mitchell
- Dennis White III
- James Manion
SIMNASHO
- Carlos Calica
- Levi Van Pelt
- Raymond Tsumpti Sr
- Taw Foltz
- Raymond Moody
- Lincoln Suppah
- Oueida Colwash Jimenez
SEEKSEEQUA