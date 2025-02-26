Tribal Council Summaries for January-February 2025

These are the Tribal council summaries from January and February.

The Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs provides summaries of its meetings to help keep the membership informed.

At a meeting on January 6th meeting, Acting Superintendent Bodie Shaw provided the Bureau of Indian Affairs Update, followed by a Bureau of Trust Funds Administration Update by Kevin Moore, a Federal Legislative Update from Matthew Hill and State Legislative Update with Michael Mason.

Tribal Attorneys Josh Newton, Ellen Grover & Howard Arnett gave an update in Executive Session. After, a motion was approved authorizing the Chairman to sign a letter addressed to the U.S. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service regarding Proposed Rules on Entities Wholly Owned by Indian Tribal Governments.

The Council met with Tribal Attorney Brent Hall. Jonathan Smith and Carlos Calica were named to attend the Columbia River Housing Tier 1 meeting during ATNI. Smith was also approved to go to the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission for the Six Sovereign Summit on January 30-31.

On January 13th, the Council heard an update by Shawn McDaniel for Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza. Cathy Ehli provided an update for Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise. And the Warm Springs Composite Products Update was presented by Jacob Coochise. The Museum at Warm Springs Update was given by Elizabeth Woody and Tim York provided an update for Warm Springs Telecom. And, the Council heard an updated on Warm Springs Credit Enterprise from Lori Fuentes & Bridget Kalama.

There was consensus to cancel the January 15th Tribal Council meeting due to a funeral, and agenda items were to be rescheduled in February.

At the January 14th meeting, updates were presented for Warm Springs Housing by Danielle Wood, Warm Springs Timber, LLC by Eric Farm and High Lookee Lodge by Fay Hurtado. Updates continued after the lunch break from Warm Springs Ventures by Jim Souers and the Range & Agriculture Committee from Joel Florendo.

A Motion delegating Jim Manion and Jefferson Greene to attend a meeting with Grand Ronde on January 28th at the CRITFC Office was approved.

On January 20th, Secretary-Treasurer Robert Brunoe gave an update and presented the Tribal Council February Agenda and Travel Delegations. Both were approved. A motion was made approving travel delegation to attend the REZ Conference 2025 for Joe Moses, Jim Manion, and Carlos Calica so that registration can be paid at the Early Bird rate and rooms reserved. The motion carried. And, a motion approving early bird registration fees and room reservations be made for Joe Moses, Jonathan Smith, (tentatively) Jim Manion, and Carlos Calica to attend the National Indian Gaming Show in San Diego, CA was approved.

Secretary-Treasurer Robert Brunoe presented Draft Resolutions.

The first was regarding 2025 Smelt fishing at the Cowlitz River drafted by Mark Manion. Resolution No. 13,207 , was amended and approved. The Council also approved Resolution No. 13,208 , adopting restrictive regulations for Tribal subsistence fishing for smelt at the Sandy River during 2025.

, was amended and approved. The Council also approved , adopting restrictive regulations for Tribal subsistence fishing for smelt at the Sandy River during 2025. The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy drafted by Jim Souers & Charles Jackson was presented. A Motion by Jim Manion adopting Resolution No. 13,209 , that the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy 2025-2030 is hereby approved and adopted as the Tribe’s economic development plan was Seconded by Joe Moses; The vote was 6 yeses from Jim Manion, Joe Moses, Captain Moody, Alvis Smith III, Jefferson Greene and Carlos Calica. Jay Suppah voted no. The Motion carried.

, that the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy 2025-2030 is hereby approved and adopted as the Tribe’s economic development plan was Seconded by Joe Moses; The vote was 6 yeses from Jim Manion, Joe Moses, Captain Moody, Alvis Smith III, Jefferson Greene and Carlos Calica. Jay Suppah voted no. The Motion carried. Resolutions were approved appointing three individuals to serve as Tribal Court Judges Pro Tempore, Daniel Ahern, Anita L Jackson and Brian T. Hemphill were all approved unanimously. A resolution enrolling twenty applicants was approved.

After an update from Michael Collins on the Managed Care Program, the Council approved the Chairman to sign a letter to Rear Admiral Marcus Martinez regarding the IHS PRC Delegate. The final order of business was the Health & Human Services Update given by Taw Foltz.

At the January 21st meeting, the Council heard updates from Governmental Affairs by Raymond Tsumpti, Human Resources from William Sam & Raynele Palmer and the Branch of Natural Resources Update by Austin Smith, Jr. After the lunch break, Gayleen Adams provided a Tribal Court Update and Dennis White III gave an update for Public Safety. The Health & Welfare Committee members Eugene Greene, Jr., Charlene Moody & Frank Smith gave an update. Others present were Shawnetta Yahtin & Raneva Dowty. And, there was a Lincolns Powwow Request by Eugene Greene, Jr. that was approved in the amount of $5,000.

On January 22nd, an Education Update was presented by Valerie Switzler & Radine Johnson. Pamela Keo-Douglas gave an update from Finance. A Public Utilities Update was given by Chico Holliday. After the lunch break, an update on Early Childhood Education was presented by Cheryl Tom, Reona Trimble, and Sue Matters. Others present: Taw Foltz, Arlissa White, Michele Stacona, Pamela Keo-Douglas.

Tribal Council held an Informal Meeting on February 3rd. The meeting was called to order at 9:27 by Vice Chairman Raymond “Captain” Moody. Members in attendance were Lincoln Jay Suppah, Alvis Smith III, Vice Chairman Raymond “Captain” Moody, and Carlos Calica (9:09). An update from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Update was provided by Bodie Shaw, followed by a Bureau of Trust Funds Administration Update by Kevin Moore. Due to lack of a quorum the remaining agenda items for the day were rescheduled.

The February 4th meeting was cancelled due to lack of a Chairman and Vice Chairman.

At the February 5th meeting, the Council heard an update from the Fish & Wildlife Committee On-Reservation members Erland Suppah, Jr. & Cyril Jim. Myra Johnson provided an update from the Culture & Heritage Committee. The Education Committee Update was given by Leona Ike.

The Council adopted Resolution No. 13,180B , appointing Joseph Moses as the Voting Delegate at all meetings of the National Congress if American Indians; And Jonathan W. Smith, and Jefferson Greene as Alternate Delegates; and The Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon renewed its affiliation with NCAI through remittance of the 2024-2025 annual dues of $12,000 as appropriate; This resolution rescinds Resolution No. 13,180A adopted October 28, 2024.

Following an update from Timber Committee members Yvette Picard and Michael Leecy, there was consensus to amend the agenda to allow Limitless Solutions to give an introduction. The Land Use Planning Committee Update was given by Martha Winishut and Levi Vanpelt.

Other Business was discussed off record.

This is a summary from a meeting held on February 18th:

Secretary-Treasurer Robert Brunoe gave his update to the council. Following that update a motion was made to waive fees for tribal members who need a new or replacement tribal I.D. card, and to work with Health & Human Services for cost recovery. It was approved unanimously.

Brunoe next presented the March Agenda and Travel Delegations. Joe Moses was delegated to attend the Chemawa Birthday event on February 22nd.

Draft Resolutions/Letters were presented by the Secretary-Treasurer.

Regarding the Cascade Renewable Transmission Project – the Council voted to approve a letter be signed and sent to Colonel Larry Caswell, Jr., United States Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District.

Resolution No. 13,215 regarding Tribal Based Subsistence Fishing was adopted – the vote was unanimously “yes.”

The Council approved a resolution for the Election & Counting Boards. Election Board members are Emily Courtney, Lucille Teeman-Suppah, Ruth Beymer and Valerie Squiemphen. Counting Board members are Leah Henry, Berna Greene-Boise, Violetta Vaeth and Sheldon Minnick. The resolution states that the rate of pay for these individuals will be $10.00 an hour, plus mileage at the federal mileage rate per mile for their service.

Resolutions were approved enrolling five new tribal members and relinquishing the enrollment of 2 individuals per their requests.

And, updates were provided on Indian Health Services by Tammy Wilson & Diane Fuller, the Health & Human Services branch by Taw Foltz and the Managed Care program by Michael Collins.

At a meeting held on February 19th, Cheryl Tom and Reona Trimble gave the Early Childhood Education Compliance Update. An update on the Finance Strategic Plan was provided by Pamela Keo-Douglas & Michele Stacona. Following a discussion on Cannabis, it was noted that a resolution was to be presented on Monday, February 24.

The Council resumed the Cannabis Discussion at a meeting held February 24th. A motion was made to adopt Resolution No. 13,220, that Tribal Council directs that the following question be submitted to a Referendum of the eligible voters of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon to be held on June 16, 2025 – “Shall the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation (“Tribe”) authorize the Tribal Council to: allow, license, regulate and operate a Tribally-owned retail sales facility to be located on-reservation and/or trust land for sales of marijuana and related products for the legal possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 years of age or older on reservation?” If the referendum is approved by the membership as provided under Article IV of the Tribal Constitution and Bylaws, the Tribal Council shall amend the Tribal Code, including without limitation Warm Springs Tribal Code Chapters 305 (Crimes) and 743 (Marijuana Cultivation, Processing and Sale), to implement the membership’s authorization. The vote was 3/2/1. Members voting yes were: Alvis Smith III, Rosa Graybael and Carlos Calica. Members who voted no to the question were: Raymond Moody and Lincoln Suppah. James Manion abstained, and the Chairman did not vote.

In other business that day, a motion was made and approved to reach out to the Governor’s office to request OSP be engaged in review of incident that occurred.

