Head Start & Early Head Start Now Recruiting

Warm Springs Head Start has been operating 6 preschool classrooms for the 2024-2025 school year, weekdays from 7:30am – 2pm. They are close to capacity, but anyone with a 3 or 4 year old, interested in enrolling in Head Start can contact the Early Childhood Education Center and ask for Family Services. Head Start is also recruiting now for Fall 2025. Children who will be 3 or 4 on or before September 1, 2025 are eligible for Warm Springs Head Start.

The Early Head Start Program is returning. This program is for prenatal moms and kids 0-3 years old. This will be a home base program to help families understand child development and how to work with their babies and toddlers to develop and grow. There is also an opportunity for socialization with the kids in addition to the home visits. It’s hoped the program can get started as soon as families enroll.

Both Head Start and Early Head Start are focused on child development but also on providing resources to families to help them grow and achieve goals.

To learn more – call 541-553-3241.

Early Head Start Flyer

Head Start Flyer