Warm Springs PD Dispatch – Remodel & Temporary Location Change

The Warm Springs Police Department’s Dispatch has been moved to the Fire Management Dispatch office temporarily due to the current remodeling of the Police Department building.

The Warm Springs PD Dispatch is back in action of taking calls, however, at 541-553-1171. If you have any officer-related issues or questions, you can drop by the Modular Building, next to the Police Department.

The Modulars are serving as WSPD offices until the remodel is completed. All police services will continued through the construction.