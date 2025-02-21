Miss Warm Springs 2025

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant will be held Saturday March 1, 2025, 10am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. Young women interested in running can pick up an application at the Tribal Council office.

Interested applicants must be 18-24 years of age and/or reach the age of 18 before the Miss Warm Springs pageant. She must have never been married, cohabitating, or have dependents.

Other requirements include:

Must be alcohol and drug free.

Be an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and a resident of the reservation for at least one year.

Must be able to represent the Tribes as the Ambassador during her reign upon request, other pageants, intertribal business, public relations functions, conferences and Tribal Council functions

when requested or scheduled by the Miss Warm Springs Coordinator.

Contestant will be judged on the following:

Knowledge of the Warm Springs Reservation Tribes: Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute.

Poise, Personality and Beauty, Speaking and Appearance.

Knowledge of Traditional Foods, Ceremonies, Clothing, Crafts, Social Activities.

Knowledge of some State/National governments and issues.

Knowledge of the CTWS Tribal History.

Perform 2 traditional/tribal dances.

The deadline for applicants is Thursday, February 27th at 5pm. For more information contact Minnie Yahtin or Deanie Smith at the Council office.

You can download the application HERE