1st CTWS Tribal Candidate Forum – Agency District

Wasco Chief Jefferson Greene has announced a forum for Agency District Candidates Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

A potluck dinner will be held at 5:30pm with the Forum to follow.

This is the first candidate forum for the March 26, 2025 Tribal Council Elections.

Tribal Council’s timeline for the election process marked Wednesday, February 12, 2025 as the date that Absentee Ballots would be sent out by mail.

The Agency District, that has 3 elected representatives. There are 988 Off Reservation Voters and 1237 On Reservation Voters.

Agency District Tribal Candidates are:

Alvis Smith III

Davis Sohappy Sr.

Ladonna Picard Squiemphen

Theo Perez

Ryan Smith Sr.

Jonathan W Smith

Caroline Cruz

Marcia Soliz

James Halliday

Speakthunder Berry

Cyrille Mitchell

Dennis White III

James Manion

The Simnasho District, has 3 elected representatives. There are 544 Off Reservation Voters and 655 On Reservation Voters.

Simnasho District Tribal Candidates are:

Carlos Calica

Levi Van Pelt

Raymond Tsumpti Sr.

Taw Foltz

Raymond Moody

Lincoln Suppah

Oueida Colwash Jimenez

The Seekseequa District, has 2 elected representatives. There are 98 Off Reservation Voters and 176 On Reservation Voters.

Seekseequa District Tribal Candidates are:

Marjorie Kalama

Ruben Henry

Wilson Wewa

Brigette McConville

Rosie Tom

Tribal Council Elections for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be held on Wednesday March 26, 2025 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.