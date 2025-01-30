Quail Trail Gets Street Lights

Warm Springs construction is installing street lights along quail Trail this week. There were delays in having the light poles provided due to changes in specifications. The manufacturer had changed motion sensors which changed the installation height on the poles.

Traffic on Quail Trail will be limited while the installation is being done. The solar powered street lights run from East Tenino to Bear Drive on Quail Trail and are like the street lights installed a couple years ago along Highway 3 from the intersection of Highway 26 up to the Industrial Park