The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Public Safety Branch is sharing the Tribes’ existing Dog Ordinance, No.36, with the membership. Dog Control Ordinance No. 36

They hope to increase awareness of the law, due to a recent uptick in dog biting incidents in the community. The full ordinance will be printed in next week’s Spilyay Tymoo newspaper.

Public Safety is working on a long term plan – to revise the ordinance, that would then be presented to Tribal Council for review and approval.