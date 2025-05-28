Head Start Turns 60

The Head Start Program celebrated its 60th birthday on May 18, 2025. This milestone marked six decades of the program’s impact on children and families, with celebrations planned throughout the month. The Head Start program has supported millions of children and families by providing early learning, improved health, and family support.

Head Start was established in 1965 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty. The program has served more than 40 million children and families, offering early learning, health, and nutrition, and family support. The Head Start program continues to provide services to children and families in need, ensuring access to quality early childhood education and support.

The Warm Spring Head Start Program has been a participating Native American/Alaska Native Program since its inception. The Month of May has been busy with Teacher Appreciation month and the Head Start’s Birthday. Thank you to all our community partners, students, families, and community members for your support to our Program.