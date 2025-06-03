CTWS June Elections “Get Out the Vote” Volunteers Being Sought

Absentee Ballots have been sent out to Warm Springs Tribal Members for the two elections coming up this month. The Cannabis Referendum Vote is June 16th and the Tribal Adoption Election is June 30th. In Person Voting for both those elections is at the Warm Springs Community Center on those designated days from 8am until 8pm.

Both elections were included on one absentee ballot that off reservation Tribal Members should have received this week. With that being the case – the ballots must be back in Warm Springs by the June 16th vote even though the Adoption Election isn’t until June 30th.

Both elections have Voter Turn Out requirements. There are 3,696 total CTWS eligible voters. For the CANNABIS REFERENDUM – the turn out requirement for a valid vote is a minimum of one third (1/3) of eligible voters participating = 1,232 Votes Needed. For the ADOPTION ELECTION – there is a turn out requirement of 50% of eligible voters plus 1 for the election to be valid = 1,849 Votes Needed.

Tribal Member Amanda Squiemphen-Yazzie is organizing volunteers to help get out the vote. Optional roles might be helping from your phone or volunteering as a driver. A first volunteer meeting will be held this evening at 7pm via ZOOM. Anyone interested in helping can sign up online. The Zoom Link will be sent out via email by noon today. Sign up here: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLScGOKvtFV2…/viewform…