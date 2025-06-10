Votes Postponed for CTWS

In a MEMO sent out today (June 10, 2025) from Warm Springs Tribal Council Chairman Dennis White III – he discusses Tribal Council’s decision to reschedule both the Cannabis Referendum and the Adoption Election. The memo says “the referendums on Cannabis and Adoption will proceed – just on a revised schedule.” It states “these are two distinct referendums that must be considered separately by our membership.”

The absentee ballots that were mailed out to off reservation Tribal Members included both questions and said the return date was June 16th, which was the Cannabis Referendum date – but June 30th was the Adoption Election date. “The vote is being postponed to allow for the creation and distribution of corrected ballots. New dates for voting will be announced and absentee voters will receive updated materials accordingly. New Adoption Ballots will have the same names on them.