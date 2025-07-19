New ST/CEO for CTWS

In a letter from Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council Chairman Dennis White III – Tribal Employees were notified that there is a new Secretary Treasurer – Chief Executive Officer for the Tribes.

The letter says that the 30th Tribal Council has appointed Edward Henderson to the position following a thorough and thoughtful interview process. Mr. Henderson was selected by a majority vote.

The letter says “Edward Henderson brings a wealth of experience and integrity. His background aligns with the values and responsibilities this position requires.”

You can see a copy of the letter HERE