Adoption Election Ballot Information

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation.

This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th.

CTWS Secretary Treasurer – CEO, Edward Henderson stated that there will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time.

Ballots do you have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted.

Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote.

There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.