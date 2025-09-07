Again not enough votes for a valid adoption election

The CTWS Adoption Election in August did not meet the minimum 50-percent voter participation, although most of the voters who did return their mail-in ballots were in favor of the candidates seeking tribal membership with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

In the election, a total of 679 ballots were certified; and 147 ballots were returned for wrong addresses, clearly a significant number for this election.

As per the tribal Constitution and by-laws: at least 50-percent of the eligible voters must participate for any person of one-eighth blood quantum to be adopted into the tribal membership.

Each of the many applicants on the ballot received an average of between 79- to 82-percent ‘Yes’ votes, said Carlos Calica, acting Tribal Council Chairman at the time Council certified the referendum result.

The likely reason why most or all of the 147 ballots that were returned as undeliverable was that the address on file at Vital Statistics was incorrect: For purposes of representation during tribal elections, each member should be sure to keep his or her address current with Vital Statistics.

The August 27, 2025 Adoption Election was an entirely vote-by-mail election.

The tribes contracted with Ryder Election Services, at a cost of $43,000.