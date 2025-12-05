Columbia River Gorge Commission Elects Indigenous Leadership

The Columbia River Gorge Commission elected Carina Miller and Jerry Meninick as the Chair and Vice Chair of the 2026 commission during their November meeting. Miller is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Oregon and Meninick is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation of Washington.

Miller steps into the role as Chair of the Commission for the third time, and was originally appointed by Governor Kate Brown in 2019. Yakama elder Jerry Meninick – a traditional fisherman, former Councilman, and powwow MC – also joined the commission in 2019, appointed by Governor Jay Inslee. The election of a chair and vice chair from Native Nations on both sides of the Columbia river emphasizes the Commission’s commitment to Indigenous leadership, noting that it honors the region’s rich cultural heritage while fostering inclusive decision-making for all communities.

In the past six years the Commission has passed an updated Management Plan that integrates diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles and values alongside strategies to address climate change.

These measures, Miller explained, ensure that policies reflect the priorities of diverse populations and prepare the Gorge to meet environmental challenges head-on. Miller, for her third term as Chair, will bring her vision, policy expertise, practical approach, and leadership skills to the Commission to enable all opinions to be heard and to facilitate fair and balanced decisions”, said Krystyna Wolniakowski, Executive Director. “As we face these difficult times with tight budgets and tough choices on policy priorities, Miller’s energy and collaborative approach will steer the Commission in the right direction.

One of the Commission’s most significant initiatives, the Vital Sign Indicators Project, has established a framework for monitoring the health of the National Scenic Area’s ecosystems. By providing data-driven insights, the project guides conservation efforts and helps adapt policies and strategies to changing conditions.

Wildfire resilience has also become a central focus. The Commission is working to improve recovery processes for communities impacted by fires, ensuring residents receive timely support to rebuild and recover. Balancing this permit process with the ongoing relationship building with Tribes has been challenging in order to assure that there is time for proper tribal consultation while also trying to expedite permitting to be responsive to those affected by the fire. Working with the Tribes and impacted communities to ensure the changes the Commission is making are appropriate-shows the work Tribal leaders have done to make state and federal agencies understand the importance of Tribal consultation, as well as understanding and respecting Tribal sovereignty.

In addition, the Commission aims to better align permitting processes across the 6 counties surrounding the Gorge, and the commission process. This effort aims to create consistency in development and conservation practices and a more seamless process to understand permitting, making the system more accessible for residents while supporting sustainable land use. “It is an honor to work alongside the commissioners and staff” Miller said. “Each of our voices together ensure the Columbia River Gorge remains a beautiful and-economically vibrant community for residents and a treasured landscape for generations to come.”

The 13 member Columbia River Gorge Commission was established in 1987 by the states of Oregon and Washington through an interstate compact, the Columbia River Gorge Compact. Their mission is to establish, implement and enforce policies and programs that protect and enhance the scenic, natural, recreational and cultural resources of the Columbia River Gorge, and to support the economy of the area by encouraging growth to occur in existing urban areas and allowing economic development consistent with resource protection.