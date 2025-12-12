49th Annual WS Recreation Christmas Bazaar

Saturday December 13, 2025 from 10am until 4pm, the Warm Springs Community Center will be filled with unique gift items, a wide variety of food vendors, and folks visiting as part of the annual Christmas Bazaar that is a fundraiser for the Warm Springs Recreation Department. Food will be available in the Social Hall with other Vendors set up in the Community Center Gym. You can always count on the Warm Springs Bazaar for beadwork, jewelry, handmade gift items, clothing, household items, holiday decorations, and value added foods. It’s always a great place to catch up with people you may not have connected with for a while.

The Warm Springs Recreation Last Minute Bazaar is set for Tuesday December 23, 2025.