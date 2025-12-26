CTWS Enterprise Board Openings

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising positions on its boards and is taking applications until January 16th.
- Credit Enterprise – 2 Positions – Non Member & Tribal Member WS Credit Board Advertisement – closed 011626
- Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission – 4 Positions – Tribal Members WS TERO Advertisement – closes 011626
- Indian Head Casino – 3 Positions – Non Member & Tribal Members Indian Head Casino Board Advertisement – closes 011626
- Composite Products 2 Positions – Non Member & Tribal Member Composite Products Board Advertisement – closes 011626
- Housing Authority Commission – 1 Position – Tribal Member WS Housing Authority Advertisement – closes 011626
- Power & Water Enterprise – 2 Positions – Non Member & Tribal Member Power & Water Board Advertisement – closes 011626
- WS Telecom – 3 Positions – Non Members & Tribal Member WS Telecom Board Advertisement – closes 011626
- Water Board – 2 Positions – Tribal Members Water Board Advertisement – closes 011626
Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards need to be submitted by 5pm on January 16th to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer.
Applicants also need to sign a criminal and credit background check.