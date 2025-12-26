Uncategorized

CTWS Enterprise Board Openings

Posted on by [email protected]
26
Dec

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising positions on its boards and is taking applications until January 16th.

Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards need to be submitted by 5pm on January 16th to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer.

Applicants also need to sign a criminal and credit background check.

[email protected]