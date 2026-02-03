Miss Warm Springs 2026

The 2026 Miss Warm Springs Pageant was held Saturday January 31st at the Agency Longhouse. Contestants were Keira Tortalita and Ashlyn Wolfe. It was Tortalita who was chosen to wear the crown for the year following the reign of outgoing Miss Warm Springs Waurica Miller.

The contestants were judged on cultural knowledge and heritage, tribal history, traditional skills, dance performance, and public speaking. Both girls were excellent, knowledgeable, and very talented.

Runner Up Ashlyn Wolfe is a Senior at Madras High School with plans to attend college to study pre-Med. Her parents are Sam Wolfe and Kristin Grisewood.

Miss Warm Springs Keira Tortalita is a 2024 Madras High School graduate and is currently a full-time student at the University of Oregon, studying to become a Behavioral Health Specialist. Her Parents are Glenn Tortalita and Tianna Greene. Her paternal grandparents are Myron Tortalita and Atwai Evelyn Tortalita. Her maternal grandparents are Karla Bagley and Atwai Tim Greene.