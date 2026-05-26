Warm Springs News for Tue., May 26, 2026

A wildfire reported late yesterday afternoon about five miles south of Clarno quickly grew to around 1,000 acres on Prineville District BLM land. The Zen Fire was burning in grass and brush, with no structures threatened as of the last report. Crews from United States Wildland Fire Service, Antelope Ashwood RFPA, Oregon Department of Forestry, and hotshot teams from Prineville and Vale responded alongside air resources, including a helicopter and air attack. The fire remained at 0% containment late last night. Cooler overnight temperatures and lighter winds were expected to help slow fire activity.

Another fire burned Saturday evening at the old Warm Springs Forest Products mill site. Driven by strong winds, the fire spread across about six acres before crews stopped further growth. Fire officials continue urging Central Oregon residents to stay alert as the region faces an early and potentially dangerous wildfire season fueled by dry conditions and low snowpack.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs General Council will meet tonight at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the meeting at 7. Agenda items include a financial update along with reports from Chief Operations Officer Caroline Cruz and Governmental Affairs Director Andrew Hofstetter. Progress reports are also expected from Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort, Indian Head Casino, and Plateau Travel Plaza. Officials say the Plateau Travel Plaza is targeting a June 15 reopening and a July 11 grand opening following remodeling and expansion work.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy and the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Language Program will host the annual Native Language Knowledge Bowl this Thursday. Middle school students in grades six through eight will compete in the morning, followed by grades one through five from noon until 2 p.m. The event highlights student learning from language classes offered throughout the school year. Families and community members are welcome to attend after checking in at the school office.

A new state program will provide Oregon families with $100 college savings accounts for kindergarten students. Oregon Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner announced the “Kinder Grad” program, which also includes a kindergarten diploma schools can present at the end of the year. Steiner said, “Oregon offers an automatic $100 contribution just for opening the account.”

New data shows homelessness in Central Oregon dropped nearly 20 percent compared to last year. The annual point-in-time count surveyed Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, along with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Homeless Leadership Coalition Chair Eliza Wilson said expanded state funding helped increase shelter capacity and move more people into permanent housing. Wilson said, “We housed more people in 2025 than any year before because we had access to resources.” About 1,800 people transitioned into housing last year.

Weather for Central Oregon calls for partly sunny skies today with a high near 66. Gusty winds and a chance of showers arrive overnight. Wednesday will be warmer and breezy with highs near 82, followed by upper 80s Thursday before cooler temperatures return Friday.