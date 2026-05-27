Warm Springs News for Wed, May 27, 2026

A General Council meeting was held Tuesday night at the Agency Longhouse in Warm Springs with 9 of 11 Tribal Council members present and 84 people attending. CTWS Chief Financial Officer Pam Douglas opened the meeting with a financial presentation. New Chief Operations Officer Caroline Cruz introduced her responsibilities, including organizational structure, policies, budgets, monitoring, the five branches of government, and High Lookee Lodge operations.

Director of Governmental Affairs Andrew Hofstetter also introduced himself and shared details about his background and responsibilities. Hofstetter oversees legislative issues, policy, agreements with agencies, planning, land services, and communications. He said he has worked in Tribal government affairs for 32 years and previously served on the Warm Springs Gaming Commission. Hofstetter told attendees it was “an honor to be back home to serve the people.”

Comments from Tribal members focused on several concerns, including wages and support services for Tribal members, communication and trust with leadership, treaty rights, substance abuse and education, financial transparency, and balancing cultural traditions with modernization for senior services.

Cascade East Transit has launched a new weekday Route 21 serving Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort and Simnasho. The route connects with Warm Springs-Madras Route 20 and provides transportation from Madras three times daily beginning at 6 a.m. Riders can schedule flex-route pickups or drop-offs near fixed stops by calling ahead. Fares for Route 21 begin in June after free rides during May. Tribal members can apply for or replace Transit Bus cards June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Family Resource Center. Tribal IDs are required.

Oregon’s first floating solar project is nearing operation in Southern Oregon through the state Community Solar Program. More than 1,700 floating solar panels installed on a Medford Irrigation District reservoir are expected to reduce power costs for the district, the city, and about 60 Jackson County homes. Julie O’Shea with Farmers Conservation Alliance said the project will also help save water by reducing evaporation from the reservoir. Central Oregon irrigation districts are also developing floating solar projects. Ochoco Irrigation District near Prineville is building a floating solar array, while North Unit Irrigation District near Madras has secured federal funding for a floating photovoltaic system designed to conserve water and generate renewable energy.

The Oregon Water Resources Department is encouraging residents to conserve water as drought conditions develop across the state. Officials recommend checking for leaks, watering lawns less frequently, using water-efficient fixtures, and watering during cooler morning or evening hours to reduce evaporation.

Fire agencies across the Northwest are warning residents about increasing wildfire danger heading into summer. Washington officials reported about 20 mostly human-caused fires during Memorial Day weekend. The Spokane and Colville tribal councils have already approved fireworks bans for the summer season. Colville Confederated Tribes Executive Director Cody Desautel said Tribal members largely support the bans because of concerns about severe fire conditions.

KWSO is launching a new weekly community information project called “What’s Up This Week.” The video updates will be shared online, through the KWSO app, and on public screens in the community, including a planned test screen at the Family Resource Center.

Weather for Central Oregon: Sunny today with highs near 84. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy conditions continue Friday with warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies.