Warm Springs News for Thu., May 28, 2026

Warm Springs Housing Authority held a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for the new Kalama Lane Housing Project in the Tenino neighborhood. The development includes 10 new single-family homes designed for families, with six five-bedroom homes and four four-bedroom homes. Housing Authority Executive Director Danielle Wood said the project includes fenced yards and paved driveways to help create a finished neighborhood feel.

Wood said the entire project was funded through a competitive national tribal housing grant awarded in 2022. Warm Springs received $7.5 million through the program, competing against 175 tribes nationwide. She said the housing authority completed the project under budget and ahead of schedule, months before the planned September completion date.

General contractor Scott Wolf praised the partnership behind the project and said the new homes will provide much-needed housing on the reservation. He thanked Housing Authority staff for their work coordinating the development and noted the project supported jobs for contractors, suppliers and manufacturers across the region. All 10 homes include solar panels to help reduce electric costs for families. Eligibility for the homes requires applicants to be tribal members, first-time homebuyers and income eligible. More information is available through Warm Springs Housing Authority.

A public meeting was held last night at the Agency Longhouse to gather feedback on two proposed renewable energy developments planned within the ceded lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The Speedway Energy Project would include solar, wind and battery storage east of Grass Valley in Sherman County. The Saddle Butte Project proposes a wind energy facility on agricultural land in Gilliam County. Concerns discussed at the meeting included impacts to migratory routes and habitat for antelope and bighorn sheep, along with possible effects on cultural sites, trails and streams.

With the reopening of the Plateau Travel Plaza approaching, Warm Springs tribal members are being invited to submit traditional arts, crafts and family keepsakes for public display. Organizers are seeking beadwork, carvings, huckleberry baskets and other cultural items, especially pieces that have not been displayed before. Selected works will be featured for three to six months, with artists and families receiving compensation. The deadline for submissions is June 3 at 2 p.m.

A new statewide workforce report says Oregon could improve job opportunities and economic growth through better coordination between workforce agencies, schools and employers. The 2026 Oregon Talent Assessment found duplication and lack of alignment in workforce programs across the state. Economists involved in the report say industries including healthcare, construction and technology are expected to see growing demand for workers in coming years. Similar concerns about coordinated job training were discussed earlier this week during the Warm Springs General Council meeting.

A commercial platform and hook-and-line fishery is now open for Columbia River treaty tribes through June 15 in Zone 6. Tribal fishers may harvest salmon, shad, bass, walleye, catfish and carp for commercial or subsistence use. Specific size restrictions remain in place for sturgeon retained for subsistence fishing.

An Oregon State University researcher says farmers and conservationists involved in Klamath River management disputes may have more common ground than expected. Researcher Bryan Tilt said interviews found agreement on the need for better collaboration, ecosystem-based restoration and new management approaches, including temporary wetland restoration projects supported through federal conservation programs.

Oregon State Parks and the Department of Fish and Wildlife are encouraging residents to enjoy free outdoor recreation during the first weekend of June. Parking fees at state parks will be waived June 6, while June 6 and 7 will also be free fishing days statewide. Fishing, crabbing and clamming licenses will not be required during the event weekend.

Registration is now open for the Redmond Youth Football League for the upcoming fall season. Warm Springs youth in grades 3 through 6 can request placement on Warm Springs teams during online registration, which remains open through July.

Oregon Lightning Arena Football returns to Redmond this Saturday night for a matchup against the Washington Wolfpack at the First Interstate Bank Center. The game is part of a key AF1 West rivalry as Oregon looks to continue improving offensively after last week’s matchup against Michigan.

Weather for Central Oregon calls for cloudy and warm conditions today with a chance of rain and possible afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s. Cooler weather arrives tomorrow with showers and highs in the mid-60s. Sunny and mild conditions return for the weekend.