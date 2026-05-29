Warm Springs News for Fri., May 29, 2026

Strong storms moved across Central and Eastern Oregon Thursday after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas east of the Cascades. Harney County saw destructive winds up to 80 miles per hour and hail as large as tennis balls. Forecasters warned of damage to vehicles, trees, and power lines. In Warm Springs, some subdivisions lost power for about five hours. Outages stretched from Indian Head Casino along Highway 26 to the Deschutes River, impacting Eagle Crossing Restaurant and Rainbow Market. Downtown Madras also experienced a power outage Thursday night. Tribal officials are assessing any storm damage across the reservation today. Drivers are urged to watch for rocks, fallen trees, mud, and debris on roadways following the storm.

The Native Language Knowledge Bowl was held Thursday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, giving elementary and middle school students a chance to demonstrate their Indigenous language skills. Students wore wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, medallions, and necklaces during the event. Ichishkiin language teacher Lorraine Suppah said the annual competition helps students stay motivated and gives them a goal to work toward throughout the school year. She said she was proud of the eighth graders for their performance. Language classes are offered for first through eighth grade students in Ichishkiin, Numu, and Kiksht through the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Language Program.

A new health podcast is being produced at KWSO in partnership with Warm Springs Community Health. The podcast, titled “What the Health?”, will focus on a different health topic each month. Dr. Michaela Frey said the goal is to provide useful health information and practical ways listeners can improve their health. The debut episode will focus on sexually transmitted infections and cervical cancer screening. More details about the podcast release are expected soon.

Developers are considering a new high-voltage transmission line that would run beneath the Columbia River between The Dalles and Portland. The proposed Cascade Renewable Transmission line would stretch about 100 miles, with only a short section above ground near Bonneville Dam. Project developer Chris Hocker said additional east-west transmission is needed to meet the Northwest’s carbon-free energy goals. Tribal and environmental groups have raised concerns about possible contamination in the riverbed, increased water temperatures, and impacts to tribal burial sites.

Oregon’s Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program will return in 2026 to help families buy groceries during summer break. Eligible families can receive a one-time payment of $120 per child on an Oregon EBT card. Benefits are expected to begin issuing in early June for families already receiving SNAP, TANF, or Medicaid benefits. More information is available at sebt.oregon.gov.

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled several new stamp releases at the 2026 Boston World Exposition. New designs include the “International Peace” stamp featuring an origami crane, a “Global Forever” stamp honoring the postcard-sharing project Postcrossing, and a reissued Mister Rogers stamp. A new “American Bison” stamp also recognizes the animal’s connection to Native Plains tribes and modern conservation efforts.

Madras High School athletes arrived in Eugene for the 2026 OSAA State Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. The White Buffalos are competing in numerous events today and tomorrow, including relays, distance races, jumps, throws, and sprints. Athletes representing Madras include RedSky Waheneka, Marlee Simmelink, Miriam Egoavil, Gavin Williams, Anna Turo, Luke Fessler, and several others. The school held a community send-off Thursday before the team traveled to Eugene.

The University of Oregon will host an NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament this weekend in Eugene. Oregon State, Washington State, Yale, and Oregon will compete in the regional bracket. Oregon enters the tournament with a 40-16 record after finishing runner-up in the Big Ten Tournament. Oregon State faces Washington State Friday at noon, while Oregon takes on Yale Friday evening.

In NBA playoff action, the Western Conference semifinals will go to a Game 7 after San Antonio defeated Oklahoma City Thursday night. The winner of the series will advance to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Weather for Warm Springs calls for a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms Friday with a high near 73 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 78. Sunday looks sunny and warmer with temperatures climbing near 84 degrees.