Warm Springs News for Mon., Jun. 1, 2026

A member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is among this year’s Northwest Regional Emmy Award winners. The 63rd Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards were presented Saturday in Seattle by the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Oregon Public Broadcasting earned nine Emmy Awards from 32 nominations, including a win for Guardian of the Land in the Historical/Cultural Long Form Content category. Warm Springs filmmaker LaRonn Katchia received his first Emmy Award for his work on the film. During his acceptance speech, Katchia thanked the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Oregon Public Broadcasting, saying, “I wouldn’t be here without the support of my tribe,” and praised OPB for allowing Indigenous creators to tell their own stories. He also recognized fellow team members who helped bring the project to life.

OPB’s success at the Emmy Awards also included recognition for Uncovering Boarding Schools and First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath. The latter was screened Friday night at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Director Jessie Sears, a Karuk tribal member and producer with Oregon Public Broadcasting, said the film follows Indigenous youth who kayaked the entire Klamath River following the largest dam removal project in U.S. history. Sears said her goal is to represent Indigenous communities “in an authentic way” and build trust through non-extractive storytelling.

As temperatures rise across Oregon, energy experts are encouraging residents to take simple steps to reduce cooling costs this summer. New projections show households could spend nearly $800 on electricity during the summer months, an increase of more than eight percent compared to last year. Jamie Seymour of Energy Trust of Oregon says homeowners can improve comfort and save money by sealing gaps around windows and doors, maintaining insulation, and regularly replacing air filters. Seymour recommends checking filters about every three months and notes that incentive programs are available for larger upgrades such as heat pumps and smart thermostats.

A decade-long renovation of the Oregon State Capitol has officially concluded with the dedication of several permanent Indigenous art installations. Leaders from Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes joined state officials in Salem last week for the unveiling. One of the featured works is Oregon Voices by Nez Perce and Cayuse artist Phillip Cash Cash. The outdoor installation incorporates words from Tribal elders and cultural leaders etched into large natural boulders. Additional works inside the Capitol include etched glass installations and bronze sculptures created by Indigenous artists from across the region.

The Yakama Nation will hold its 171st Treaty Day Commemoration June 5 through 7 in White Swan, Washington. Events include the annual Treaty Days Powwow and rodeo activities throughout the weekend. The commemoration recognizes the Treaty of 1855 signed between the United States and the confederated tribes and bands of the Yakama Nation. Closer to home, Warm Springs will celebrate Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days June 26 through 28, honoring the Treaty of 1855 between the United States and the Wasco and Warm Springs Tribes.

In sports, the Oregon Ducks advanced to the NCAA Baseball Super Regional round after defeating Oregon State 4-1 Sunday night in Eugene. Oregon won three consecutive games over the weekend and will travel to Texas next weekend for a best-of-three series against the sixth-seeded Longhorns.

The Madras White Buffalo track and field team wrapped up its season at the Oregon State Championships with several strong performances. Logan Hayre placed fourth in the boys discus competition, while Brock Etter finished sixth. Marlee Simmelink earned sixth-place finishes in both the girls 100- and 200-meter races. The girls 4×100 relay team placed sixth, while the girls 4×400 relay team finished fourth in the state. Coaches praised the athletes for their effort and determination throughout the championship season.

Weather for Central Oregon calls for sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 49. Tuesday will be sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday remains mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s.