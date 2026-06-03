Warm Springs News for Tue., Jun. 2, 2026

Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are advised of a schedule change for this week’s Tribal Council agenda. The Tribal Member Concerns session, originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, has been canceled and rescheduled for Wednesday, June 3, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The session provides an opportunity for tribal members to bring concerns directly to Tribal Council. Required forms are available in the mail and reception area of the administration building. Completed forms must be signed and returned to the Secretary-Treasurer’s Office before participation.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy welcomed graduating seniors Monday during a Class of 2026 Graduation Walk-Through celebration. Seniors from both Madras High School and Bridges High School joined incoming Early Childhood Education kindergarten students as they walked through the school. Graduates shared memories and plans for the future, including attending college, pursuing careers, and staying connected to their communities. The annual event gives younger students an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of local graduates while looking ahead to their own educational journeys.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled later this week. Bridges High School will hold commencement on Friday, June 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Madras High School graduation is set for Saturday, June 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Congratulations to all graduating seniors and best wishes as they move forward into the next chapter of their lives.

A new transportation pilot project is launching in Warm Springs to help address barriers to employment. The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering five employed community members the opportunity to test electric bicycles at no cost. Participants will rotate through several e-bike models every eight to ten days and provide feedback on performance and usability. Program Manager Reina Estimo said the project is intended to gather information that could support future transportation options. She said the goal is to “expand transportation opportunities for our community” and address one of the area’s biggest barriers to employment. Community members interested in participating can contact the Warm Springs Community Action Team for application information.

A presentation honoring a humpback whale that washed ashore and died in Lincoln County last fall will take place Saturday, June 6, in Yachats. Members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians will share stories about the cultural and historical significance of whales to coastal Native communities. Following the whale’s discovery, tribal members conducted a traditional salvage effort, a practice that has been part of coastal tribal cultures for generations. Siletz Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Norton said organizers hope participants gain a better understanding of what whales have meant to Native people and how those connections continue through storytelling and tradition.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is reopening its Summer EBT program to help families purchase groceries while school is out of session. Eligible households will receive a one-time payment of $120 for each qualifying child. Warm Springs ODHS representative Shanika Cumberbatch Corpus said the benefit helps school-aged children continue to access food during the summer months. The online application portal opens June 5, and families have until September 1 to apply. Households that received Summer EBT benefits last year are automatically eligible. Questions about eligibility can be directed to the Warm Springs ODHS office next to Commodities or by calling 503-945-5600.