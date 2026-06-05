Warm Springs News for Fri., Jun. 5, 2026

Thursday morning, June 4, 2026, residents in the Simnasho and Schoolie Flat areas were asked to immediately cut back on water usage following an equipment failure. According to the CTWS Public Utilities Branch, the existing water pump at the Simnasho water station near Highway 26 is failing and requires immediate replacement. A mandatory Water Conservation Order is now in effect until further notice, applying only to Simnasho and Schoolie Flat. Local officials are asking all affected community members to restrict water use to essential needs only while crews work to repair and reinstall the pump. Residents with questions can contact Chico Holliday at the Public Utilities Office at 541-553-3246.

A fast-moving vegetation fire in the Upper Dry Creek neighborhood of Warm Springs prompted urgent evacuations yesterday. Frontier Regional 9-1-1 initially issued a Level Three “Go Now” evacuation order for residents along Upper Dry Creek, Beaver Drive, and George Drive. Fire crews made significant progress, allowing officials to downgrade the orders to a Level One “Be Ready” status by 8:00 p.m. last night. Residents were allowed back home but are advised to stay alert as crews continue their work, though the exact acreage and cause of the fire have not been confirmed.

Wildfires are getting bigger and burning more ground in the American West, but fewer are igniting overall, according to research published this spring in the journal Environmental Research Letters. SPR’s Owen Henderson reports that between 1992 and 2020, the annual number of recorded fires fell by about a third, but the annual area burned grew by 40%. Researchers say prevention efforts are working, but climate change-driven hotter and drier conditions cause fires to grow faster. While natural fires occurred at typical times, drier conditions shifted the start date for human-caused fires 12 days earlier.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council is calling for transparency and stricter environmental safeguards following last week’s catastrophic chemical spill in Longview, Washington. Eleven workers were killed on May 26th when a 900,000-gallon storage tank failed at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant, releasing highly corrosive “white liquor.” During the emergency response, heavily diluted chemical wastewater was directed into the Columbia River. In a formal statement, Warm Springs Tribal Chairman Dennis White III expressed condolences to the victims’ families and stressed the Tribe’s treaty-protected role as protectors of the river.

White noted that while state assessments indicate the Columbia River’s water quality meets safety standards, long-term protection must be prioritized. White stated that the Tribe prays the effects of the chemical contamination do not impact the future health of the river, its habitat, fish populations, or future salmon runs. State regulators report that active chemicals have dropped to normal pH levels and no fish kills have been reported, but Chairman White emphasized that the council will continue to advocate for industrial accountability under their 1855 treaty rights.

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez struck a deal this week to secure funding for the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, an agency the Trump administration has repeatedly tried to eliminate. The agency has received increased attention following the Longview paper plant disaster, as it is tasked with identifying systemic failures to prevent future catastrophes. Speaking on OPB’s Think Out Loud, Gluesenkamp Perez noted that workers and families believe the independent watchdog is necessary, adding that bringing clarity and answers is a pressing concern. The board’s $14 million annual budget amendment was approved by the House Appropriations Committee and now heads to the full House.

Animal rights activists reached a major milestone last week, submitting over 126,000 signatures for Initiative Petition 28. If approved for the November ballot, the measure would expand state animal cruelty laws to effectively criminalize hunting, fishing, livestock slaughter, and common breeding practices. While supporters argue the petition codifies an animal’s right to life, Governor Tina Kotek and challenger Christine Drazan have both denounced the measure, warning it would devastate Oregon’s ranching and fishing industries. State officials are currently verifying the signatures ahead of the July 2nd final deadline.

It is graduation weekend in Jefferson County, and the community is getting ready to celebrate the Class of 2026. Bridges High School will host its commencement ceremony first tonight, Friday, June 5th. The graduation will run from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Madras High School football stadium.

Mostly sunny skies today with gusty winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow with a high of 66. Sunny and 74 on Sunday.