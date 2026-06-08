Warm Springs News for Mon., June. 8, 2026

Warm Springs Tribal Members planning to attend college, vocational school, or job training programs this fall have just over three weeks to apply for tribal financial assistance. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Higher Education Department is accepting applications for the upcoming academic year. Eligible students can receive a new $1,200 annual scholarship paid in installments. All paperwork must be submitted by June 30. Applicants must complete the FAFSA, apply for the Oregon Tribal Student Grant, and provide proof they applied for at least five additional scholarships. Higher Education Coordinator Gerald Smith said the requirements help students maximize available aid and reduce out-of-pocket costs. The program also provides counseling and support to help students transition into campus life. Questions can be directed to Smith at 541-553-3311 or [email protected]. Scholarship information and applications are available on the KWSO Website

A fire reported Sunday evening in the Sunnyside neighborhood in Warm Springs burned about five acres. According to the Watch Duty app, local resources responded and quickly contained the blaze. Residents are reminded that fire danger increases as conditions dry out. Officials encourage everyone to use caution, noting that a single spark can start a wildfire.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 5 marked a new chapter for Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Visitors are now welcomed by a new Guest Service Teepee that serves as both a check-in center and cultural gathering place. The $150,000 project was largely funded through a Travel Oregon grant. Resort officials say the entrance project is part of broader improvements planned for the 2026 season, including upgrades to lodging, wellness services, recreation and dining. Kah-Nee-Ta is open daily, with day-use hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information and employment opportunities are available at kahneeta.com.

Oregon’s Fire Service Policy Council now has its first tribal representative. James Hall, chief of the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, will serve a three-year term through February 2029. Hall said tribal fire departments face unique funding challenges. “Most of our funding comes from the tribe, grants and contracts,” he said. State lawmakers approved changes to the council last year requiring a tribal fire agency representative.

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde have launched the first major redevelopment phase of tumwata village at Willamette Falls. The tribe purchased the former Blue Heron paper mill property in 2019. Infrastructure work now underway will support future housing and commercial development. Crews are also removing old industrial structures and restoring shorelines. Chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy said the project carries deep cultural importance. The work is funded through tribal, state and federal grants. Initial infrastructure improvements are expected to be completed by summer 2027.

Researchers at the University of Washington are participating in an international study examining whether a popular weight-loss medication can help reduce alcohol cravings. The 14-month trial involves a GLP-1 drug similar to medications used for diabetes and weight loss. Addiction specialist Dr. Mark Duncan said some patients report losing interest in drinking. Additional studies are also evaluating whether the medication could help treat opioid and nicotine addiction.

KWSO Weather: Showers are expected Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Skies clear Monday night with lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low 70s.