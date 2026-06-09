Warm Springs News for Tue., Jun. 9, 2026

Warm Springs Police are reminding residents that non-emergency calls between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. should be directed to 541-384-2080. Calls to that number are routed to Frontier Regional 911, which is providing overnight dispatch services under a temporary agreement. Officials emphasized that anyone facing an emergency should continue to call 911. The arrangement remains in place while the department addresses staffing needs.

Governor Tina Kotek has signed a proclamation returning sole legal jurisdiction over civil matters to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The action ends 73 years of shared civil authority between the state and tribe under Public Law 280. CTUIR Board of Trustees Chair N. Kathryn Brigham said the tribe is “extremely happy” to see the restoration completed after decades of work. Governor Kotek called the move an act of reconciliation that strengthens tribal sovereignty. The transfer now awaits approval from the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

Native advocates are urging senators to restore a tribal food purchasing program omitted from the House Farm Bill. The program allows tribes to purchase locally produced and traditional foods for federal distribution. Supporters say the effort improved food access during disruptions in federal warehouse shipments. Currently, only 16 tribes participate because of limited funding.

SriPonya Collective will kick off summer with a family-friendly celebration Thursday, June 11, in Madras. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the organization’s building at 29 SE D Street and will feature games, activities, food and community resource tables.

Ruby Pacheco said the event is intended to introduce the community to SriPonya Collective and provide a fun and healthy start to summer. “We want people to know we’re here,” Pacheco said. “Families and youth are welcome, and organizations are invited to share resources.” The group will continue offering services in Madras on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Community organizations interested in hosting a table can contact [email protected] or [email protected].

New findings in the 2026 Kids Count Data Book show only about one-quarter of Oregon fourth graders are reading at grade level. Oregon ranked 23rd nationally overall, scoring about 50 points above the national average. David Wieland of Our Children Oregon said many factors affecting children are interconnected. “If children aren’t reading at grade level, it affects lifelong outcomes,” he said. Wieland praised Oregon’s high rate of health insurance coverage for children. Jenna Marie of Our Children Oregon said young people are asking for more culturally responsive mental health services, particularly in rural areas and outside school hours.

Oregon State University-Cascades will celebrate its 25th commencement Sunday morning. Nearly 400 degrees will be awarded, marking a record number of graduates. University officials say business remains one of the largest programs, while engineering enrollment and graduates continue to grow. The Bend campus draws students from 27 Oregon counties and more than half of the states in the nation.