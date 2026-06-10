Warm Springs News for Wed., Jun. 10, 2026

Warm Springs K-8 Academy marked the end of the school year Wednesday with its annual Powwow, bringing together students, staff, families, and community members to celebrate another successful academic year. The event featured dancing, singing, recognition of student achievements, and reflections on the strong relationship between the school and the community. The annual gathering serves as a celebration of the dedication shown by students, staff, and families throughout the school year while looking ahead to future opportunities for Warm Springs youth.

Warm Springs students and families have several opportunities this summer, including sports camps, academic programs, STEM learning, and free meal services designed to keep youth active, engaged, and supported during the break from school.

The annual Bustin Buffalo Basketball Camp is underway at Madras High School and continues through Friday. The camp is open to students entering first through ninth grades, with sessions scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. for first through fourth graders and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for fifth through ninth graders. Registration is available at the door for $60, with proceeds supporting the Madras High School basketball program.

Current sixth and seventh grade students can also participate in a free STEM Summer Camp at Central Oregon Community College in Bend June 22-25. Transportation and lunch are provided, although enrollment is limited. Registration is also open for the three-week Summer Acceleration Program, which focuses on reading, language arts, math, science, and hands-on STEM activities. Transportation and meals will be provided. Due to construction at Warm Springs K-8 Academy, classes will be held at Madras Elementary School. Eighth-grade students also have an opportunity to earn high school credit through the Ninth Grade Strong program, scheduled July 20 through August 6 at Madras High School.

Families will also have access to free summer meal programs for children at several locations. Buff Elementary will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday from June 30 through July 16. Warm Springs K-8 Academy and Bridges High School begin meal service July 6 and continue through August 21. Madras Elementary and Madras High School will offer meals from July 20 through August 6. Families needing assistance with summer resources can contact Family Access Network advocate Ana Vargas. Additional information on summer programs is available through the Warm Springs K-8 Eagle Nest News on the K8 Facebook page.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Food Sovereignty and Security Program is hosting a free Father’s Day Jerky Making Workshop on June 20 at the Warm Springs Elementary Old School Gym. Participants will learn food preservation techniques, make jerky, and receive a food dehydrator to take home. Space is limited to 15 teams, and registration is required by June 15.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market returns June 18 and runs through September 10 at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion. The weekly market will feature fresh produce, artisan goods, local vendors, and community programs every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say the market supports healthy food access while creating opportunities for local businesses and community engagement.

In regional news, the Yakama Nation has become the first group in Washington state to actively remove barred owls from reservation lands as part of a federal effort to protect endangered northern spotted owls. Wildlife officials say barred owls have expanded into spotted owl habitat and contributed to significant population declines.

Les Schwab Tires announced plans to lay off 70 employees at its Bend headquarters. Company officials said the changes are intended to better support store operations and are not tied to short-term business conditions. Approximately 430 employees will remain at the corporate office.

Jefferson County will lose its only Wells Fargo branch when the Madras location closes permanently on June 24. Company officials cited changing customer banking habits and retail trends. Customers will be directed to online services or the nearest full-service branch in Redmond.

Central Oregon Community College is offering GED preparation classes at its Madras campus. Classes meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7:20 p.m. and are designed for adults pursuing a high school equivalency credential or seeking to strengthen basic education skills.

KWSO Radio is beginning celebrations for its 40th anniversary. Tribal broadcasting launched in 1986 with commercial station KWSI, followed later that year by public radio station KWSO. Anniversary activities begin Saturday during the Sound Off event at Indian Head Casino.

Forecasters are warning of significantly warmer temperatures this weekend and early next week. Highs in Central Oregon are expected to reach the mid-90s by Monday and Tuesday, while cooler overnight temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s should provide some relief.