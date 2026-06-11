Warm Springs News for Thu., Jun. 11, 2026

Registration is now open for the three-week Summer Acceleration Program in Warm Springs, giving families a chance to plan for upcoming student learning opportunities. The program focuses on reading, language arts, math, science, and hands-on STEM activities, with transportation and meals provided. Due to ongoing construction at Warm Springs K-8 Academy, students will attend their classes at Madras Elementary School. Additionally, rising eighth graders can earn high school credit through the Ninth Grade Strong program, running from July 20th through August 6th at Madras High School.

Free summer meals will also be available for children at multiple area locations. Buff Elementary will serve breakfast and lunch Mondays through Thursdays from June 30th to July 16th. Warm Springs K-8 and Bridges High School will host meal services from July 6th through August 21st, while Madras Elementary and Madras High School will offer meals between July 20th and August 6th. Families looking for resource connections during the summer months can reach out to Family Access Network advocate Ana Vargas.

Two spectators injured by a bull that leaped over an arena fence at the Sisters Rodeo two years ago have filed lawsuits seeking $11.5 million from the event’s organizers. The incident involved a bull named “Party Bus,” who ran through the crowd, injuring several people before being banned from future competitions. While initial reports indicated no one was seriously hurt, the legal filings outline severe, lasting injuries. The lawsuits come as the 86th Annual Sisters Rodeo officially kicked off yesterday and continues running through Sunday.

Governor Tina Kotek declared a drought emergency in five southern Oregon counties on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 17 under emergency status. The declaration unlocks emergency assistance tools and expedited water reviews through the Oregon Water Resources Department. The lingering dry conditions are expected to significantly impact local farms, ranches, tourism, drinking water, and wildlife habitats. State officials warn that these conditions will likely persist, especially as a heatwave threatens 100-degree temperatures in parts of the state this weekend.

In Portland, the University of Oregon is breaking ground today on a new Child Behavioral Health Building to house the Ballmer Institute and the Prevention Science Institute. The facility will combine research, education, and clinical services by featuring classrooms, a health clinic, and a dedicated telehealth center. Financed through $53 million in state funds and $30 million from private donors, the brand-new space is expected to officially open its doors in early 2029.

Warm Springs Community Health has launched a new podcast on KWSO, “What the Health?…”, dedicated to delivering reliable medical information directly to local residents. In the inaugural episode, local providers Nurse Shawn Windsor, PA Raneva Dowdy, and Dr. Michaela Fry discuss the importance of routine cervical cancer screenings and work to destigmatize sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Community members are encouraged to prioritize their preventative wellness and listen to the full conversation on the KWSO Programs Page.

The New York Knicks completed a record-breaking 29-point comeback to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. OG Anunoby secured the historic rally by tipping in a missed Jalen Brunson shot with just 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock. Brunson led the scoring with 36 points, while Anunoby added 33, pushing the Knicks to a 3-1 series lead and on the brink of their first championship since 1973. Game 5 takes place Saturday night in San Antonio.

Central Oregon weather heading into the weekend will see sunshine and warm temperatures. Friday will get into the mid-80s, Saturday warming into the low 90s, & Sunday – peak heat, with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 90s.