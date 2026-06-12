Warm Springs News for Fri., Jun. 12, 2026

The Warm Springs Commissary Building project continues to move forward, with the food cart pod serving as the first phase of a larger effort to revitalize the oldest structure on the reservation. Built in 1896 as a federal depot for commodity rations, the 5,000-square-foot building has long been a symbol of government dependence. Project manager Starla Green says the redevelopment honors tribal history while creating opportunities for tribal entrepreneurs. The building was moved closer to Highway 26 and, once renovated, will include retail spaces and a commercial kitchen to support small businesses. Thomas Media Food Cart Manager says the food cart area will provide a place for local vendors to grow and attract visitors. The public is invited to the grand opening on July 2nd.

A Warm Springs man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for sexually abusing two minors. U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford announced that 34-year-old Desmond Ray Florez received a sentence of 50 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Florez pleaded guilty in February to charges of sexual abuse and sexually abusive contact connected to an incident at a sleepover. The case was investigated by the FBI and Warm Springs Police Department through the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative.

Local cowgirl Brinley Mae Holyan captured first place in Breakaway Roping during the opening round of the Oregon High School Rodeo Association State Finals. Holyan posted the fastest time against top competitors from around the state. The finals continue through Saturday at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville.

Nine students graduated this week from Central Oregon Community College’s Prison Education Program, becoming the first class to earn associate degrees while incarcerated. The ceremony was held at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution. Graduate Gemini Tippett said education provides a pathway forward and called the accomplishment a reflection of the work students and instructors have put into the program. He plans to continue his studies after his release.

A new exhibit featuring Plateau tribal art is now open at the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. “Tíkaaš: The Precious Art of Cradleboards” marks the first public display since the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation acquired the Fred L. Mitchell collection earlier this year. Every beaded cradleboard on display was created by tribal member Maynard White Owl Lavadour. Director Bobbie Conner said the pieces express how precious children are and reflect the hope and continuity of Native people. The exhibit will remain open through August 29th.

As Oregon heads into the hottest part of the year, the Oregon Health Authority is reminding residents to prepare for extreme heat. Health officials say heat-related illnesses can quickly become dangerous but are largely preventable. People are encouraged to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities during the afternoon, and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles. Symptoms such as dizziness and nausea should be taken seriously, and signs of heat stroke require immediate medical attention. Information on cooling centers is available by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211info.org.

Weather for Central Oregon calls for sunny and warm conditions through the weekend. High temperatures are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be light with no significant weather systems expected.