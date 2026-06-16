Warm Springs News for Mon., Jun. 15, 2026

The Johnson O’Malley Parent Committee is reminding families that applications for summer extracurricular allowances are due by Friday, June 26, at 11:59 p.m. Funding is available for Pre-K through 12th grade students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County school districts. Eligible activities taking place in June, July and August qualify for assistance of up to $100 per child. Families must now submit one application per student. Applications may be emailed to [email protected] or delivered to committee members Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith or Arlena Danzuka. Additional information and forms are available through the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook.

Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises will host its second Energy Fair on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Campus Pavilion. The event will feature exhibits, training and career information, giveaways and a free lunch. Officials say the energy sector is creating opportunities across Central Oregon. Power and Water Enterprises officials said they wanted to bring information together in one place so community members can learn about projects, training and future opportunities for individuals and the tribe.

Additional improvements were made last week at the Warm Springs Skate Park at Quinn Park. The work builds on the community effort that rebuilt the facility in 2023. Volunteer Zack Keppke said organizers are using remaining project funds to “add new lines and opportunities for play” while making the park more three-dimensional. Organizers say the improvements will help strengthen the skate park as a community asset and encourage youth to stay active through skateboarding.

The Oregon District 5 All-Stars Tournament begins Friday in Prineville and runs through June 27. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Davidson Field, followed by Junior Softball action with the Warm Springs Nation facing Sisters at 8 p.m. Saturday games include Jefferson County versus Crook County in Senior Softball at 11:30 a.m., Jefferson County against La Pine in Little League Baseball at 2 p.m., and a 4:30 p.m. slate featuring Jefferson County and Bend South in 9-11 Baseball, Warm Springs Nation against Redmond in 10-12 Baseball, and Jefferson County facing Redmond in Juniors Baseball.

Madras News

The Oregon Health Authority has issued a recreational health advisory for Lake Billy Chinook after tests detected elevated levels of cyanotoxins associated with blue-green algae. People are advised to avoid swimming and other water activities where blooms are visible. The lake remains open, but health officials caution against swallowing water or inhaling water spray, especially for children and others at greater risk.

Central Oregon News

Drivers in Redmond will now receive citations instead of warnings through the city’s automated photo enforcement program. During a month-long warning period, cameras recorded more than 2,200 potential violations. Fines range from $165 for speeding to $440 for excessive speeding. Red light violations carry a $265 fine, and speeding penalties double in school zones. Police officers review all violations before citations are mailed.

McKenzie Pass reopened Monday after winter closure. Highway 242 has been closed since November and typically reopens in mid-June. The scenic route between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon reaches an elevation of 5,325 feet and is known for its narrow curves and volcanic landscape.

The Washington Supreme Court has heard arguments over the proposed Horse Heaven Hills wind and solar project south of the Tri-Cities. The Yakama Nation and other opponents argue state approval failed to adequately protect cultural resources and wildlife habitat. Developers say the project underwent extensive review. A ruling is expected later this summer.

During Men’s Health Week, Oregon doctors are encouraging people to protect themselves from skin cancer. Oregon Health and Science University dermatologist Dr. Anna Bar said men are diagnosed with melanoma at higher rates than women and urged people to wear sunscreen, seek shade and watch for changes in moles or other skin conditions. She said early detection allows most skin cancers to be treated successfully.

Hot temperatures and gusty winds into Wednesday. Getting up into the 90s for most of this week under mostly sunny skies.