Warm Springs news for Thu., Jun. 18, 2026

Firefighters continued mop-up operations today following the Rocky Fire near the old mill site in Warm Springs. The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon and was estimated at 30 to 40 acres. Watch Duty reported flames were burning in grass, brush and rocky terrain along Highway 26 and were pushed by northwest winds. Local crews and engines responded, and a helicopter made water drops that helped stop the fire’s advance. Highway 3 was temporarily closed during suppression efforts.

Warm Springs Timber Company has been cleared by the U.S. Forest Service to begin log hauling and road maintenance work near Camp Sherman. According to KTVZ, operations will take place along Forest Service roads 12 and 12-90 in the Sisters Ranger District through November. Motorists are being advised to watch for heavy truck traffic, especially during morning hours, and to expect occasional delays. The tribally owned company said efforts will be made to minimize disruptions.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying additional victims of sexual violence involving Robert Ray Warner. Federal prosecutors allege Warner sexually assaulted a woman on the Warm Springs Reservation in November 2025. He was arrested by Warm Springs Police and has remained in custody. The FBI said victims are supported throughout the investigative and legal process and encouraged anyone with information to contact investigators through email, phone or the FBI tip website. The investigation is being conducted with assistance from the Warm Springs Police Department.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has filled its long-vacant Chief Operations Officer position with Caroline Cruz. The position has been vacant since 2019. Cruz, an enrolled tribal member, brings nearly 30 years of local service and more than two decades of state leadership experience. She will oversee Health and Human Services, Public Safety, Natural Resources, Public Utilities, Education and High Lookee Lodge. Cruz said her priorities are “improving service quality, identifying gaps and securing new grants to expand resources.” She said the goal is to strengthen daily operations and support long-term tribal stability

Madras residents are being reminded about increased truck traffic connected to Warm Springs Timber Company operations near Camp Sherman. Drivers using routes in the area are encouraged to slow down and remain alert for logging trucks and maintenance equipment through the fall.

A Pacific Northwest tribal member has been nominated to serve as director of the Indian Health Service. Mark Cruz, a citizen of the Klamath Tribes, currently serves as a senior advisor to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. If confirmed by the Senate, he would become the agency’s permanent leader after more than a year without one. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Chairman Dennis White III voiced support for the nomination, saying Cruz’s experience and understanding of tribal issues will help address health disparities while respecting tribal sovereignty. The nomination now moves to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

The Oregon Wildlife Foundation will celebrate Herman the Sturgeon with a free birthday party Sunday at Bonneville Fish Hatchery. Visitors can enjoy cupcakes, raffles and activities honoring the giant fish, believed to be in his 80s or 90s. Another free event, “Lampreypalooza,” will be held June 24 at Bonneville Dam and the Bradford Island Visitor Center. Tribal experts, including representatives from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, will share cultural knowledge about Pacific lamprey while visitors can explore live exhibits and hands-on activities.

Weather for Central Oregon calls for warm and dry conditions through the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to mid-80s with mostly sunny skies and light winds.