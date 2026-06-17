Warm Springs News Wed., Jun. 17, 2026

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are mourning the loss of Rafael Queahpama. Chief Queahpama had recently assumed the lifetime seat on Tribal Council after being sworn in on May 20 and traditionally installed at the Simnasho Longhouse on May 30. He succeeded Delvis Heath Sr., who passed away in March. Before becoming Chief, Queahpama served for ten years as a Sub Chief. Funeral services begin today with a dressing service at 3 p.m. at the Simnasho Longhouse, followed by overnight Washut services and a midnight meal. Burial is scheduled Thursday morning, with the procession leaving for Simnasho Cemetery at 7 a.m.

The 2026 Salmon Camp hosted by Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission is underway on the Warm Springs Reservation. Native youth from the four member tribes arrived Monday and met with the Warm Springs Tribal Council for introductions, songs, and prayers before heading to Kah-Nee-Ta Resort. During an evening session, fisheries manager Lyman Jim spoke about tribal fisheries work, including bull trout recovery, invasive species management, and the return of coho salmon to the Deschutes Basin. Campers toured the Museum at Warm Springs on Tuesday. The annual program connects youth with tribal culture, science, and natural resource careers.

Entries are open through June 24 for the Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Open Rodeo, scheduled for June 27 and 28 at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Saturday events begin at 1 p.m. and include team roping, barrel racing, ranch bronc riding, bull riding, breakaway roping, women’s ranch bronc riding, and children’s events. An open wild horse race honoring Azar Spino is also planned. Sunday features the Youth Open Rodeo beginning at 1 p.m. with free admission and a full schedule of youth competitions.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will host an Employee Appreciation Carnival on Friday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Campus Pavilion. The event is open to tribal and enterprise employees with identification. Activities include games, music, snacks, a barbecue meal, raffle drawings, and a basketball finale. Human Resources and Compensation and Benefits offices will be closed Friday and reopen Monday.

A new grant initiative from Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council will provide more than 20 microgrants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 through the 2026 Central Oregon Weaver Awards. Individuals and small nonprofits in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties, along with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, are eligible. Information sessions are scheduled for June 22 in Redmond and June 23 online. Applications and nominations are due August 22.

In Indian Country news, Roseburg Schools and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians have announced a partnership to preserve the Takelma language. Beginning this fall, high school students will be able to earn language credit through Takelma studies. Tribal spokesperson Lindsay Campman said speaking the language provides “a powerful connection” with ancestors. The tribe is also supporting Native student attendance efforts and contributing $500,000 toward improvements at Roseburg High School’s sports complex.

Pacific Power says customers should prepare for possible planned outages this summer as wildfire risks increase. The utility is adding technology that automatically cuts power when lines are struck by debris, animals, or strong winds. Public safety shutoffs may also be used during periods of extreme fire danger.

In Oregon, Tina Kotek has declared a statewide wildfire emergency. The declaration provides additional resources for the Oregon Department of Forestry and the State Fire Marshal. More than 400 fires have already burned over 8,000 acres this year.

Weather: Expect sunny and warm conditions through the next three days, with highs mostly in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the low 50s. Winds will increase during the afternoons, while skies remain mostly clear.